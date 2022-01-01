KENT. Ohio — Sincere Carry scored 19 points and iced Kent State's 66-63 win on Saturday with two free throws in the last 11 seconds as the Golden Flashes held off Toledo.
Carry was 5 of 21 from the field and converted 7 of 8 at the foul line. Giovanni Santiago added 14 points and seven rebounds for Kent State (6-6, 1-1 Mid-American Conference), breaking a three-game skid.
Justyn Hamilton added eight points and 11 rebounds for Kent State.
Ryan Rollins scored 14 points with nine boards for Toledo (9-4, 1-1). Setric Millner Jr. and JT Shumate each scored 12 for the Rockets and Ra'Heim Moss scored 10.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Vikings Souhan: Rodgers, Packers could get last laugh in Zimmer-Spielman-Cousins Era of Vikings football
More from Star Tribune
Vikings Souhan: Rodgers, Packers could get last laugh in Zimmer-Spielman-Cousins Era of Vikings football
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Rice leads New Mexico State over Chicago State 78-61
Jabari Rice had 15 points and nine rebounds as New Mexico State won its seventh straight game, defeating Chicago State 78-61 in its Western Athletic Conference opener on Saturday.
Sports
Russian, Czech junior hockey teams removed from plane
Members of the Russian and Czech Republic world junior hockey teams were removed from a New Year's Eve flight from Calgary to Frankfurt, Germany, with fellow passengers saying the Russian squad caused a disturbance by smoking and refusing to wear masks.
Sports
Virginia's balanced attack sends Cavs past Syracuse
Kihei Clark and Armaan Franklin scored 17 points apiece, Kadin Shedrick had a double-double and Virginia beat Syracuse 74-69 on Saturday night in an Atlantic Coast Conference tilt.
Sports
Perry leads North Texas over Rice 75-43 in C-USA opener
Tylor Perry had 18 points and North Texas rolled past Rice 75-43 in a Conference USA opener on Saturday.
Sports
Coleman-Lands scores 20, No. 6 KU beats George Mason 76-67
Kim English probably didn't have Kansas guard Jalen Coleman-Lands or forward Mitch Lightfoot circled on his scouting report, especially considering the George Mason coach only had a couple days to put it together.