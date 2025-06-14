Carroll, Naylor homers send Diamondbacks past Padres 5-1 and over the .500 mark at 35-34

The Padres lost a run in unusual fashion in the second inning. With one out and runners on the corners, Elías Díaz struck out on a full count. Jake Cronenworth took off from first on the pitch and Gabriel Moreno's throw went into center field, seemingly allowing Gavin Sheets to score from third. But plate umpire Jansen Visconti interfered with Moreno on the throw and sent the runners back to first and third. Nelson retired the next batter to end the inning.