Carroll homers again, Pfaadt throws 6 scoreless innings to lead the D-backs past the Orioles 9-0

PHOENIX — Corbin Carroll homered for the second straight game, Pavin Smith added a two-run shot and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Baltimore Orioles 9-0 on Wednesday.
Brandon Pfaadt (2-1) threw six scoreless innings, giving up four hits and two walks while striking out three. The D-backs won two of three games in the series.
Arizona broke the game open with a five-run fifth inning to take a 7-0 lead. Smith started the scoring with his two-run homer that landed in the Chase Field swimming pool and then Josh Naylor added a solo blast, which was his first of the season and first with the D-backs.
With two outs, Alek Thomas was hit by a pitch, Jake McCarthy doubled and rookie Tim Tawa brought them both home with a line drive single to left.
Baltimore's Dean Kremer (1-2) gave up six runs on eight hits and a walk over 4 2/3 innings. He struck out four.
Carroll made it 2-0 in the third with his solo homer that cleared the right-center field fence, just to the right of the 413-foot sign.
Carroll — the 2023 NL Rookie of the Year — has five homers through 13 games this season. Perdomo added a solo homer in the eighth that made it 8-0, capping a 3-for-4 day at the plate.
Baltimore managed just four hits — all singles.