She's coming back. Country music queen Carrie Underwood will return to Minnesota this summer on July 21 at Treasure Island Casino amphitheater near Red Wing.

The show will be part of the summer leg of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, which visited Target Center in October. That concert was heavy on rock, roaring through "Last Name," "Hate My Heart" and even Guns N' Roses' "Welcome to the Jungle."

Last Friday, on her 40th birthday, Underwood surprise-dropped a new song, "Out of That Truck," which is not on "Denim & Rhinestones," her 2022 album.

The new single is upbeat in sound, but it has a familiar Underwood twist-the-knife lyric about how her ex won't soon get over all the memories they made together in his stick-shift Chevy.

Could a new album be on the way? Well, after wrapping up the current leg of her tour this month, Underwood is heading back to Las Vegas to continue her residency in June.

Underwood seems to have a penchant for performing outdoors in Minnesota in the third week of July. She headlined the Twin Cities Summer Jam on July, 23, 2021.

Treasure Island tickets, priced from $59 to $129, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticasino.com.

Other concerts announced for Treasure Island's amphitheater this year are Matchbox 20 on June 10, Jason Aldean on Aug. 19 and Trampled by Turtles on Sept. 16.