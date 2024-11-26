Carrefour apologizes to Brazil for CEO's remarks, and beef is headed back to its stores

Brazil's agribusiness sector also fears that the pending European Union Deforestation Regulation will outlaw the sale of forest-derived products within the EU's 27-nation bloc if companies can't prove their goods are not linked to deforestation. Its scope includes soy and cattle, Brazil's top agricultural exports. Almost half of the country's cattle is raised in the Amazon region, where 90% of deforested land since 1985 has turned into pasture, according to MapBiomas, a nonprofit network. The date of its implementation remains uncertain.