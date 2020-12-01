The Gophers were one of the Big Ten’s top scoring teams through their first two games of the men’s basketball season, but they found out Monday what happens when that high-scoring flame is distinguished.

Playing back-to-back games against the same opponent for the first time ever in the regular season, the Gophers weren’t taking Loyola Marymount by surprise.

The Lions’ game plan was clearly to do everything to slow down Marcus Carr, who was averaging 31.5 points after two games. But they couldn’t stop him from breaking out late and being the hero.

The junior guard’s tiebreaking three-pointer with 2.9 seconds left helped the Gophers survive the rematch with a 67-64 victory.

After scoring 22 of his 28 points in the first half of Saturday’s victory against Loyola Marymount, Carr cooled off with just five points on 1-for-7 shooting in the first half Monday night. But he still finished with a game-high 26 points.

Gophers junior guard Marcus Carr tracked his final shot, a game-winning three-pointer with 2.9 secondls left, to lift Minnesota to a 67-64 victory over Loyola Marymount at Williams Arena on Monday night.

He faced multiple defenders switching on ball screens and was forced to take difficult shots.

The Gophers trailed late Monday before Gabe Kalscheur hit two free throws to tie the score at 61-61. Liam Robbins gave them a one-point lead by going 1-for-2 at the foul line.

After Carr’s two-point basket gave the Gophers (3-0) a three-point lead with a minute to play, Keli Leaupepe’s old fashioned three-point play tied the score at 64 with 23 seconds left.

That was all the time Carr needed to finish the game off for Minnesota.

The physicality of the Lions was also evident again, not allowing Richard Pitino’s team to get post position or keep them off the glass.

The Gophers were outrebounded 24-14 in the first half, which was largely a result of their starting frontcourt of Robbins and Brandon Johnson struggling with foul trouble for the third time in as many games this season.

Johnson had his first start with the Gophers on Monday, but he had as many fouls (two) as rebounds in the first half. So did the 7-foot Robbins, who picked up his third foul on a moving screen.

It didn’t get much better for Johnson in the second half. He fouled out with 6:05 to play, finishing with just two points and four rebounds in 19 minutes. Robbins fouled out under two minutes to play with five points and five rebounds.

In the previous meeting, the Lions were able to take a nine-point lead in the first half, but this time Gophers held them to 22% shooting (6-for-27) from the floor for a 31-26 halftime advantage.

One of the reoccurring themes from last season was how much the Gophers needed Carr’s offense to win. Even with center Daniel Oturu’s 20 points and 10 rebounds a night, Minnesota was 2-10 last season when Carr scored 12 points or fewer.

The competition for the Gophers to open the 2020-21 season isn’t nearly as daunting as it was in 2019-20. They are playing their entire nonconference schedule at home, including Loyola Marymount for a second time Monday. The plan initially was to play LMU and North Dakota State, but the state’s COVID-19 restrictions didn’t allow a multi-team event during a three-day span.

Despite being projected to finish at the bottom of the West Coast Conference, the Lions weren’t intimidated against their Big Ten opponent, especially after having outplayed them early in the first game Saturday.

The Lions were down by nine points in the second half, but Jailin Anderson’s layup gave his team a 55-54 lead with 7:42 to play. After trailing for the first time in the second half, the Gophers didn’t have an answer for the Lions’ size.