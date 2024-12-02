Carpenter's 2 goals, Fillier's 2 assists help Sirens rally, beat Frost 4-3 in OT

Alex Carpenter scored two goals, including the winner just 19 seconds into overtime, No. 1 overall draft pick Sarah Fillier had two assists in her PWHL debut and the New York Sirens beat the Minnesota Frost 4-3 on Sunday night in the season opener for both teams.