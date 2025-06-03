Carpenter hits 3 homers as the Tigers reach 40 wins by pounding the White Sox 13-1

CHICAGO — Kerry Carpenter hit a career-high three homers and drove in five runs to help the Detroit Tigers pound the lowly Chicago White Sox 13-1 on Monday night.
Dillon Dingler and Wenceel Pérez also went deep as Detroit became the first major league team to reach 40 wins this season. Parker Meadows had two hits and scored three times in his season debut after being sidelined by an arm injury.
Jack Flaherty (4-6) pitched six innings of one-run ball in his second straight win. The right-hander allowed four hits, struck out four and walked one.
The Tigers improved to 22-9 in their last 31 games. It was their 11th consecutive win at the White Sox dating to Sept. 1, 2023, matching a franchise record for the longest such streak in an opponent's ballpark.
Chicago finished with five hits in its seventh loss in eight games. Chase Meidroth singled and scored on Vinny Capra's groundout in the sixth, accounting for the team's only run.
Carpenter hit a two-run drive in Detroit's three-run first against Jonathan Cannon (2-7). He connected for another two-run shot in the fourth and a solo drive in the sixth for his 13th homer on the season.
He batted again with two runners on in the eighth. Amid chants of ''Kerry! Kerry!'' by the Tigers fans in a crowd of 11,852, he flied out to center.
Detroit also had a big night in the field.