Carolina, Washington meet with series tied 1-1

Washington Capitals (51-22-9, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5, in the Metropolitan Division)
Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -191, Capitals +158; over/under is 5.5
NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Series tied 1-1
BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals are in a 1-1 series tie in the second round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Capitals won the last meeting 3-1.
Carolina is 47-30-5 overall and 23-5-5 against the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes have a 26-10-1 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.
Washington has gone 51-22-9 overall with an 18-9-1 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals have a 53-3-6 record in games they score at least three goals.
TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Jarvis has 32 goals and 35 assists for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games.