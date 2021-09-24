HOUSTON — Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey left Thursday night's game against the Houston Texans with a hamstring injury and will not return.
McCaffrey had a 2-yard run early in the second quarter and went to the medical tent on the sideline soon after that. The team announced he was out for the rest of the game later in the second quarter.
McCaffrey had seven carries for 31 yards and two receptions for nine yards before he was injured.
McCaffrey has been great in the first two games for the Panthers. He entered the game with 45 carries for 170 yards and 14 receptions for 154 yards.
The Panthers lead 7-0.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Berrios scheduled to start for Blue Jays at Twins
Toronto Blue Jays (85-68, fourth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (68-85, fifth in the AL Central)
Sports
Megill scheduled to start for New York against Milwaukee
New York Mets (73-79, third in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (91-62, first in the NL Central)
Sports
Europe: Team without a country but many wins at Ryder Cup
A few things have changed since the last time Europe and the United States gathered for the Ryder Cup.
Sports
Ohtani bounces back with go-ahead run as Angels edge Astros
This time, the calls went Shohei Ohtani's way.
Sports
LEADING OFF: Key showdown at Fenway, Cards on 12G streak
A look at what's happening around the majors today: