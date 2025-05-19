Carolina and Florida square off to open the third round

Florida Panthers (47-31-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5, in the Metropolitan Division)
Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -123, Panthers +103; over/under is 5.5
STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Hurricanes host series opener
BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the Florida Panthers to start the Eastern Conference finals. The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season. The Panthers went 2-1 against the Hurricanes in the regular season. In their last regular season matchup on Jan. 2, the Hurricanes won 3-1.
Carolina has a 36-9-1 record in home games and a 47-30-5 record overall. The Hurricanes have scored 266 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank ninth in the league.
Florida has a 25-21-2 record in road games and a 47-31-4 record overall. The Panthers are 23-10-0 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.
TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has scored 29 goals with 45 assists for the Hurricanes. Martin Necas has one goal and nine assists over the past 10 games.