Carney plans to trigger an early election in Canada as he shows off skating skills with an NHL team

TORONTO — Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will trigger an early election this weekend for an expected vote on April 28, a government official said Thursday, against the backdrop of a trade war and sovereignty threats from U.S. President Donald Trump.
Carney will go to Governor-General Mary Simon on Sunday and request to dissolve Parliament, said the official, who wasn’t authorized to publicly give details and spoke on condition of anonymity. Simon’s office holds a constitutional and ceremonial role as the representative of Canada’s head of state, King Charles III.
The campaign for the election, which is due by October but can be called at any time before then by a prime minister, will then officially begin.
The prime minister said the convention in Canada is that the governor general will know first whether an election will be called.
‘‘In this time of crisis the government needs a strong and clear mandate,‘’ Carney said in Edmonton, Alberta.
Carney earlier joined the Edmonton Oilers hockey team on the ice Thursday for a morning skate. A former Harvard goalie, he sported a No. 24 jersey, a reference to him being the 24th Canadian prime minister.
The former two-time central banker was sworn in as Canada’s new prime minister on Friday. Carney, 60, replaced Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who announced his resignation in January but remained in power until the Liberal Party elected a new leader.
The governing Liberals had appeared poised for a historic election defeat this year until Trump declared a trade war. He has repeatedly said that Canada should become the 51st U.S. state.