Carney invites Modi to G7 summit despite strained ties between Canada and India

TORONTO — Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Friday invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the G7 summit in Alberta later this month, an invitation Modi accepted despite strained ties between the countries.
The countries expelled each other's top diplomats last year over the killing of a Sikh Canadian activist in Canada and allegations of other crimes.
The invitation prompted anger from the World Sikh Organization of Canada, which wrote to Carney in May asking him not to invite Modi. Tensions remain high between Canada and India over accusations about Indian government agents being involved in the murder of a Canadian activist for Sikh separatism in British Columbia in 2023.
Carney extended the invitation to Modi in a phone call between the two leaders on Friday. The summit runs from June 15 to 17.
Carney noted Canada is in the role of G7 chair and said there are important discussions that India should be a part of.
''India is the fifth largest economy in the world, the most populous country in the world and central to supply chains," Carney told reporters, adding that there has been some progress on law enforcement dialogue between the two countries.
''I extended the invitation to Prime Minister Modi and, in that context, he has accepted,'' Carney said.
Carney said there is a legal process underway in the killing of the Canadian Sikh activist and said he would not comment on the case when asked by a reporter if he thought Modi was involved.