Wisconsin house that was once a Carnegie Library listed at $375K in Superior

With its stately Georgian Revival architecture, tall arched windows and ivy-covered brick walls, the exterior of the house in Superior, Wis., still looks like a Carnegie Library.
It was one of the nearly 1,700 libraries built across the country around the turn of the 20th century, using donations from steel tycoon and Gilded Age philanthropist Andrew Carnegie.
But this particular building hasn’t been a book-lending site since 1991, when Superior opened a new public library and closed this 1917 East End library alongside another 1901-built Carnegie Library in a different part of the city.
A couple paid $17,000 for it the following year — less than what the library cost to build 75 years earlier, noted Teddie Meronek, a retired Superior librarian who worked in the East End library from 1981-91.
Those buyers converted the 2,376-square-foot building into a two-bedroom, two-bath residence and lived in it before selling to Matt Nagel five years ago.
Initially planning to convert the building into an Airbnb, Nagel has been working on upgrades since then. But many projects have turned out to be bigger and costlier than he’d expected.
Nagel, 32, has decided to devote his time to traveling instead and has listed the home at $375,000.
The city of Superior originally received $70,000 to build the two libraries, out of a total $56 million (more than a billion when adjusted for inflation) Carnegie donated for libraries in the country.