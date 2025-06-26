Carnegie honors 20 'Great Immigrants,' including composer Tania León, for 20th anniversary

Tania León, the noted composer and conductor who also co-founded Dance Theatre of Harlem, never planned on emigrating to the United States. She wanted to move to Paris.
When León received the opportunity to leave Cuba on a resettlement flight to Miami in 1967, she took it, thinking she would eventually end up settling in France where she would join the Conservatoire de Paris and become a concert pianist. Instead, she moved to New York and within months met Arthur Mitchell, the New York City Ballet dancer who achieved international acclaim and integrated the art form as its first Black star.
''You cannot predict the future,'' León told The Associated Press in an interview. ''By a chance moment, I bumped into the man that in a way changed my life… and then he spoke to me about the creation of something that he had in mind that later on became the Dance Theatre of Harlem and then I was involved in all of this.''
''All of this'' – her composing, her conducting of the New York Philharmonic, her work on Broadway – led to León being honored Thursday by the Carnegie Corp. of New York as part of its 20th class of Great Immigrants, Great Americans.
''I am just overwhelmed with this latest recognition about what I have been able to contribute because I didn't do it with the purpose of gaining awards and things like that,'' Leon said. ''I think that one has to convey the gratitude for the opportunities that I have received since I arrived."
The 20 members of this year's class of Great Immigrants, Great Americans represent a wide range of immigration journeys, but they share a desire to give back to the country that has become their home. What the Carnegie initiative celebrates is also how American immigrants have improved their country.
''For 20 years, our Great Immigrants public awareness initiative has been a reminder that many of the most influential figures in our country have been distinguished naturalized citizens, like our founder Andrew Carnegie, born in Scotland,'' Carnegie President Dame Louise Richardson -- also a naturalized American citizen, born in Ireland -- said in a statement. ''The U.S. is a nation of immigrants and our ongoing support of nonpartisan organizations that help establish legal pathways for citizenship continues to enrich the very fabric of American life.''
