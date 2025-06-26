Carnegie honors 20 'Great Immigrants,' including composer Tania León, for 20th anniversary

''A multicultural America is our secret superpower,'' said Kumar, who emigrated from Colombia with her family when she was four years old. ''There are plenty of people in foreign interference that try to divide our country around race and status because they know that multiculturally, when human capital is what's going to determine the 21st Century, we are truly unstoppable… It's that diversity and value of thought that makes us really strong. And what's happening right now seems like we are impeding our progress because we're not seeing the bigger picture.''