MINNEAPOLIS — A woman was found dead Friday with an apparent gunshot wound at her home in Kalevala Township, the Carlton County sheriff's office reported.

Sheriff's deputies went to the home after receiving a call for a welfare check and found the body of the 62-year-old woman, Tracy Ellen Julian. The deputies arrested her husband, Raymond Arthur Julian, and have jailed him for second-degree murder charges.

The sheriff's office said they have no other suspects and the investigation is ongoing.