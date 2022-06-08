Nestor Cortes, a 27-year-old lefthander, has made a major breakthrough this season, leading the majors in ERA.

The converted reliever, in his second stint with the Yankees, starts tonight at Target Field (6:40 p.m., BSN) against Twins righthander Chris Archer (0-2, 3.89 ERA).

Carlos Correa will return for the Twins after a COVID absence, and reliever Jharel Cotton was also recalled from Class AAA St. Paul. The Twins sent shortstop Jermaine Palacios to St. Paul and designated reliever Juan Minaya for assignment or release; if he clears waivers, he'll likely go back to the Saints.

Correa will be the designated hitter.

Cortes is 5-1 with a 1.50 ERA and is second in MLB in WHIP (0.87) and opponent batting average (.178).

Originally drafted by the Yankees, Cortes was claimed by the Orioles in the Rule 5 draft before the 2018 season, but Baltimore returned him to New York. He pitched briefly for the Yankees in 2019 and was traded to Seattle for international bonus money. The Mariners gave up on him as well, however, and the Yankees signed him as a free agent before last season, and he converted to a starting role.

This season, he's been lights out. And so have the Yankees, who have baseball's best record at 40-15 after a 10-4 victory over the Twins on Tuesday night.

Archer is making his 11th start of the season. He finally pitched five innings in his last outing, and left with a lead although the Twins eventually lost to Detroit 3-2 on June 2.

AL batting leader Luis Arraez (shoulder) is sitting tonight for the Twins, who have all righthanders except Max Kepler in the lineup against Cortes.

YANKEES LINEUP

DJ LeMahieu, 3B

Aaron Judge, CF

Anthony Rizzo, 1B

Giancarlo Stanton, RF

Josh Donaldson, DH

Gleyber Torres, 2B

Aaron Hicks, LF

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS

Kyle Higashioka, C

TWINS LINEUP

Byron Buxton, CF

Carlos Correa, DH

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Gio Urshela, 3B

Jose Miranda, 1B

Max Kepler, RF

Gilberto Celestino, LF

Ryan Jeffers, C

Nick Gordon, SS