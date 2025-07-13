Carlos Alcaraz's first loss in six Grand Slam finals comes against Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon

LONDON — Carlos Alcaraz must do something he's never been forced to before: He must figure out how to move past a loss in a Grand Slam final.
Alcaraz was 5-0 in title matches at the majors until Sunday, when his reign at Wimbledon ended with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 defeat against No. 1 Jannik Sinner.
''It's always a bad feeling losing matches,'' the second-ranked Alcaraz said. ''It's a little bit even worse when you lose in a final.''
Truth is, he isn't used to coming out on the wrong end of the score much at all.
Alcaraz had won 20 matches in a row at the All England Club, grabbing the 2023 and 2024 championships with victories over Novak Djokovic.
He came into Sunday on a career-long 24-match unbeaten streak this season.
And he had taken five consecutive matches against Sinner, including their epic five-set final at the French Open five weeks earlier.
''I just want to keep the good moments and try to forget the bad moments," Alcaraz said Sunday. "I just want to think, ‘OK, I just played a final in a Grand Slam, and try to forget that I lost it.'''