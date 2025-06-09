Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner now take their terrific rivalry from the French Open to Wimbledon

The takeaways from Carlos Alcaraz's fifth-set tiebreaker victory over Jannik Sinner in the riveting and record-breaking French Open men's final were multiple and significant.
Let's start with this: Anyone worried about how men's tennis would survive in the post-Big Three era can rest easy. Alcaraz and Sinner produced 5 1/2 hours of evidence Sunday that the game is in good hands — and that their rivalry will be, and perhaps already is, a transcendent one.
Take it from no less an authority than Roger Federer. The retired owner of 20 Grand Slam titles, and rival of Rafael Nadal (22 majors) and Novak Djokovic (24), began a post on social media by declaring, ''3 winners in Paris today,'' then listed Alcaraz, Sinner and ''the beautiful game of tennis. What a match!''
No. 1 Sinner and No. 2 Alcaraz could renew their rivalry at Wimbledon
This was the 12th Alcaraz-Sinner meeting, the first in a major final.
''Hopefully not the last time,'' Alcaraz said. ''Every time that we face ... each other, we raise our level to the top.''
It would be shocking if there weren't many more of these to come — perhaps as soon as at Wimbledon, where play begins on June 30 and No. 2-ranked Alcaraz is the two-time defending champion.
His comeback against No. 1 Sinner from two sets down, then three championship points down, to win 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (10-2) was unprecedented at Roland-Garros. It was unforgettable. Alcaraz's coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, described his guy's best trait this way: ''His strength is (to) keep believing all the time, until the last ball is gone.''