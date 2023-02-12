Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Carleton sank 15 three-pointers Saturday in a 74-70 victory over host Macalester that clinched the MIAC regular-season men's basketball championship and the top seed in the conference playoff tournament.

Carleton's Jeremy Beckler scored 29 points, his fifth straight game of 20 or more, in a contest matching the MIAC's top two teams. Matt Banovetz added 20 points for the Knights (20-3, 15-3).

Caleb Williams led the Scots (15-8, 11-7) with 28 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Two free throws by Beckler gave the Knights a 70-65 lead with 22 seconds left. On the next possession, Beckler fouled Williams as he was shooting a three-pointer, then was called for a technical foul, giving Macalester five free-throw attempts with 15 seconds to play.

The Scots made four of five, including three by Williams, to pull within 70-69. Beckler was fouled and made two free throws, then Williams made one of two to cut the deficit to 72-70.

Carleton won its first outright MIAC regular-season title in a century — it shared two MIAC titles with St. Thomas in the past 20 years and won the Midwest Conference outright in 1965-66.

St. John's 90, St. Mary's 58: Ryan Thissen led five Johnnies players in double-figure scoring with 21 points as host St. John's (14-9, 11-7 MIAC) clinched a playoff berth.

• Parker Bjorklund's 20 points helped host St. Thomas (17-11, 8-7 Summit League) defeat Kansas City 73-43.

Top 25

No. 5 Texas 94, West Virginia 60: Sir'Jabri Rice scored 24 points in 17 minutes, and former Gopher Marcus Carr had 16 as the host Longhorns (20-5) remained in first place in the Big 12 at 9-3.

Missouri 86, No. 6 Tennessee 85: D'Andre Gholston hit a three-pointer at the buzzer from about 30 feet to give the visiting Bulldogs (19-6, 7-5 SEC) a stunning victory over the Volunteers (19-6, 8-4).

Big Ten

Illinois 69, No. 24 Rutgers 60: Coleman Hawkins scored 18 points and the host Illini (17-7, 8-5) held the Scarlet Knights (16-9, 8-6) scoreless for more than 10 minutes in the second half to rally for the win.

No. 18 Indiana 62, Michigan 61: Trayce Jackson-Davis had 28 points and 11 rebounds, and the visiting Hoosiers (18-7, 9-5 Big Ten) held on for a win over the Wolverines (14-11, 8-6).

Nebraska 73, Wisconsin 63 (OT): Keisei Tominaga scored 22 points and keyed a Cornhuskers comeback that erased a 17-point second-half deficit at Lincoln, Neb. The Cornhuskers (12-14, 5-10) closed the game with a 12-0 run in overtime. Chucky Hepburn had 19 to lead the Badgers (14-10, 6-8).

Note

Former Gopher Liam Robbins scored a career-high 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Vanderbilt (13-12, 6-6 SEC) beat host Florida 88-80.