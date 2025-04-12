Carles Gil, Aljaz Ivacic lead Revolution to 1-0 victory over Atlanta United

Gil put an end to a scoreless match in the 36th minute on a PK after he was fouled by Atlanta United's Emmanuel Latte Lath. Gil sent a left-footed shot into the top left corner of the net, giving him three of the Revolution's four goals on the season. The other one was an own goal by New York City FC defender Thiago Martins in a 2-1 loss. Gil has 42 goals in 166 career appearances since 2019 — all with New England.