Carl Edwards hoping NASCAR fans make the move to Prime Video for the next 5 races

Even signing with Prime Video to be one of their analysts, Carl Edwards admitted he was wondering if NASCAR fans would know about the sport's shift to streaming for five races on Prime Video or if they would know how to access the races.
That was, until he talked to one of his neighbors.
''We're talking about other things and he said, ‘Hey, you're doing some sort of TV thing.' And I was thinking, you know, this guy's 85 years old, and I'm gonna have to explain this to him,'' Edwards said. ''And I started and he's like, ‘Oh, yeah. I've got Prime. I'll be watching.'''
Prime Video's first race on Sunday is the Coca-Cola 600. Not only is it NASCAR's longest race, it comes on motorsports' biggest day with Formula One's Monaco Grand Prix and the Indianapolis 500 taking place before the green flag drops at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Prime Video has a seven-year deal with NASCAR.
''We couldn't be more excited to be starting with a crown jewel (race). It's a huge responsibility and we're excited to bring it to fans,'' said Alex Strand, Prime Video's senior coordinating producer for live sports. ''What we saw when we brought ‘Thursday Night Football' to Prime is we spent a lot of time making sure that we're delivering on expectations. There's trust the viewers are putting in you to bring them the sport that they love.''
Prime Video is hoping to do that by getting some production help from NBC Sports, which has had NASCAR since 2015. Prime's relationship with NBC goes back to 2022 when it launched ''Sunday Night Football.''
In the booth, Adam Alexander is the play-by-play announcer for the Xfinity Series on The CW along with doing Cup Series races on TNT.