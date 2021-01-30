A man suspected in a carjacking died about 6 p.m. Friday in Saginaw, Minn., while being chased by St. Louis County sheriff's deputies.

The cause of the man's death has not been determined, according to Sheriff Ross Litman, who said it's too early to say whether there was an exchange of gunfire. Two deputies are on administrative leave.

The incident began when an armed man carjacked an SUV with a woman and her 16-year-old son inside at the Super One Foods store in Pike Lake, on Miller Trunk Highway northeast of Duluth, a Sheriff's Office statement said.

The SUV stopped about 9 miles away, in the parking lot of Saginaw Union Station, a restaurant near the intersection of Hwys. 194 and 2 in Saginaw. The suspect fled on foot and the victims were able to call for help. The woman and her son were not injured.

A St. Louis County sheriff's deputy "used deadly force" while using a police dog to track the suspect into a wooded area northeast of the restaurant, the statement said. The suspect died at the scene. The deputies were not injured.

"It is too early in this investigation for me to say definitively and with certainty that there was an exchange of gunfire," Litman said Saturday in an e-mail. "We will know a lot more when we get a preliminary cause of death from the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office. This will require some patience as we piece it all together."

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating, the Sheriff's Office said. BCA agents and the Crime Scene Team responded.

