A suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle and carjacked another one while fleeing police is in jail following a lengthy pursuit through Brooklyn Center Thursday night.

The suspect was "driving erratically and dangerously," including driving into oncoming traffic on a highway, until police were able to ram the carjacked vehicle to force it into a snowbank behind an apartment building and make an arrest, according to a statement from Brooklyn Center police.

Brooklyn Center officers were not part of the pursuit that began at about 9:10 p.m. as the State Patrol was attempting to stop a stolen vehicle in the vicinity of Hwy. 252 and Interstate 694.

Law enforcement from several agencies called off the pursuit when the suspect exited off highways onto city streets, but continued to track the stolen vehicle as it moved through the city. The suspect was seen driving "erratically and dangerously" and nearly hit a Hennepin County deputy's squad. At times the suspect drove the wrong way down highways and streets, the Police Department said.

Dispatchers watching traffic cameras spotted the stolen vehicle near Brooklyn Boulevard and Lilac Drive. Troopers found the vehicle unoccupied at 50th Avenue and Lilac Drive. Minutes later dispatchers watched on camera as the suspect carjacked a different vehicle near 47th and Drew avenues.

Police followed the suspect to an apartment building on the 3500 block of 47th Avenue where officers and deputies forced the driver into a snowbank. Police fired two rubber foam bullets at the driver's window when the uncooperative suspect did not surrender for an extensive period of time, the statement said.

The suspect eventually did and was taken to jail. Officers recovered a replica firearm in the backseat of the carjacked vehicle, police said.

Police have not released any information about the suspect.

"We are extremely fortunate that nobody was injured in this entire incident and are very thankful to have assisting agencies to help bring incidents like these, to an end," the police statement said.