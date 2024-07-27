A man was critically injured after a carjacking turned violent in Minneapolis early Friday.

Reports of the shooting began just before 2 a.m. Friday, Minneapolis police Sgt. Garrett Parten said. Officers responded to the 200 block of Oak Grove Street, where they found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police helped the man until emergency workers arrived and rushed him to Hennepin Healthcare in downtown Minneapolis.

"Preliminary information indicates that the male was inside a vehicle when an individual removed him from the vehicle and took it," Parten said in a news release. "While the vehicle was being taken, shots were fired and he was struck."

St. Paul officers found the victim's vehicle and arrested a man who was inside. A Minneapolis police investigation into the shooting is ongoing.