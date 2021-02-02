A man was shot after having his vehicle carjacked early Tuesday in Columbia Heights, authorities said.

The gunfire and theft occurred shortly after 1:10 a.m. in the 4000 block of NE. Washington Street, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

No arrests have been made, and the vehicle has yet to be located, said Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Tierney Peters.

Officers located the man, who told them what happened. Emergency medical responders took him to a nearby hospital, where he was in stable condition. Authorities have yet to disclose further details about his injuries.

Carjackers have been terrorizing and robbing motorists around the Twin Cities for months. Late last month, Six young men were charged in U.S. District Court with pulling off auto thefts, robberies, drug deals and other crimes largely in St. Paul from May until January,

Perpetrators tend to approach victims on the street, sidewalk or parking lot — often while they're distracted with routine tasks. During one seven-week stretch late last year, Minneapolis police logged at least 76 carjackings or attempts.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482