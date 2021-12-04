MACOMB, Ill. — Will Carius had 26 points as Western Illinois topped UT Martin 81-64 on Saturday.
Tamell Pearson had 17 points and seven rebounds for Western Illinois (7-2), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Trenton Massner added 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. George Dixon had six rebounds.
KJ Simon had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Skyhawks (3-6). Darius Simmons added 11 points. KK Curry had 10 points.
