MACOMB, Ill. — Will Carius scored 21 points and Cameron Burrell posted a double-double and Western Illinois downed Denver 82-75 on Saturday night.
Burrell finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds for Western Illinois (7-12, 5-7 Summit League), which won its fifth straight game. Ramean Hinton and Adam Anhold each scored 10.
Kobey Lam scored 17 points for the Pioneers (2-15, 1-9), Jase Townsend added 15 and Eric Moenkhaus 12.
