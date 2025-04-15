Cargo ship was ignited by a Jeep dripping 'fireballs' while pushing vehicles on board, NTSB finds

A deadly fire aboard a cargo ship being loaded with used cars at Port Newark in July 2023 was ignited by a Jeep that dripped ''flaming fireballs'' as it strained beyond its capacity to push vehicles on board, federal investigators said Tuesday.
The National Transportation Safety Board met publicly in Washington Tuesday to unveil its findings about the inferno inside the Italian-flagged Grande Costa D'Avorio, which smoldered for nearly a week and resulted in the deaths of two Newark firefighters.
In addition to using an unrated Jeep to push vehicles into position on the ship, the board said that a carbon dioxide fire suppression system was ineffective because a garage door had to be closed for it to operate correctly, and could only be shut from inside, where the fire was raging in cramped conditions, with vehicles parked as narrowly as 4 inches (10 centimeters) apart.
The NTSB also singled out the Newark Fire Division for criticism, saying its chiefs ''exposed firefighters to unnecessary risk.'' The first responders were not familiar enough with marine firefighting, and the city's fire department lacked a fire control plan for the ship.
''Staff feels that Newark Fire Division, responding land-based firefighters should not have gone into the space,'' one of the investigators said Tuesday.
Messages seeking comment were left with the Newark Fire Division and with Ports America, the company overseeing cargo operations at the port.
The blaze ignited as the ship was being loaded with about 920 mostly used vehicles enroute to West Africa. Port workers were using a Jeep Wrangler to push nonrunning vehicles into the ship when a worker heard ''clunking noises'' and another operator reported seeing ''flaming fireballs dripping'' from the Jeep, according to the board. The Jeep had pushed 37 other vehicles on board by that point, investigators said.
Federal rules require that any vehicle used to push other vehicles onto a ship meets standards for such work. The Jeep didn't meet that Occupational Safety and Health Administration standard and was straining beyond its capacity, the board's investigators said.