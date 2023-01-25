SEOUL, South Korea — South Korean and Japanese coast guards were trying to rescue 22 crewmembers of a Hong Kong-flagged cargo ship that sank in waters between South Korea and Japan, South Korean officials said Wednesday.
The coast guard of the southern South Korean island of Jeju said at least two of the crewmembers have been rescued from the 6,551-ton Jin Tian that sank in waters about 150 kilometers (93 miles) south of the island while transporting lumber.
It said 14 of the crewmembers are Chinese and eight are from Myanmar.
