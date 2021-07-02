HONOLULU — A cargo plane reportedly crashed off Hawaii on Friday morning with two people on board.
According to the state Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 1:45 a.m. about 2 miles (3 kilometers) off Kalaeloa Airport, Hawaii News Now reported.
The U.S. Coast Guard and the Honolulu Fire Department are responding.
No other information was immediately released.
