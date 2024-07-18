Cargill is cutting about 200 tech jobs globally, including several at its Twin Cities headquarters, as the agribusiness retools its strategy.

"To deliver for our customers and the future of food and ag, we are building new digital technology and data capabilities," the Minnetonka-based agribusiness said in a statement Wednesday. "This means eliminating some roles across several locations that no longer support our technology needs or future growth strategy."

While the job losses amount to less than 1% of Cargill's Minnesota workforce and were not large enough to trigger a state layoff notice, the news comes on the heels of an announced office hub in Atlanta that plans to hire 400 people in technology roles.

The positions at the new hub are for different tech-related jobs than the ones Cargill is now eliminating, however.

CEO Brian Sikes has said the Atlanta operation "will be able to harness the immense potential of digital technology to drive our business forward."

The company reiterated that in its statement about these layoffs, saying "Cargill is focused on driving technical innovation in support of a more sustainable and accessible food system" and is "committed to the care and support" of the laid-off employees.