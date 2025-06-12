Sports

Cards promote Granillo and Siani while sending Roycroft to Triple-A

The St. Louis Cardinals called up right-handed reliever Andre Granillo and outfielder Michael Siani from Triple-A Memphis, optioned right-handed pitcher Chris Roycroft to Memphis and designated outfielder Ryan Vilade for assignment Thursday.

The Associated Press
June 12, 2025 at 8:01PM

MILWAUKEE — The St. Louis Cardinals called up right-handed reliever Andre Granillo and outfielder Michael Siani from Triple-A Memphis, optioned right-handed pitcher Chris Roycroft to Memphis and designated outfielder Ryan Vilade for assignment Thursday.

St. Louis made the moves before beginning a four-game series at Milwaukee.

The 25-year-old Granillo hasn't pitched in the majors before, but he has gone 4-0 with a 1.82 ERA and one save in 18 relief appearances with Memphis this season. Granillo has 46 strikeouts and eight walks in 29 2/3 innings.

He's 21-15 with a 3.74 ERA in 172 minor league appearances, all in relief.

Vilade, 26, went 1 for 13 in seven games with St. Louis this season. He hit .178 with a .208 on-base percentage, one homer and five RBIs in 17 games with the Detroit Tigers last year.

Siani, 25, hit .250 with a .294 on-base percentage in 18 games with St. Louis earlier this season. He also is hitting .263 with a .348 on-base percentage, five homers, 17 RBIs and eight steals in 33 games with Memphis.

Roycroft, who turns 28 on June 21, was 1-3 with a 6.92 ERA in 14 relief appearances with the Cardinals.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Slumping Rory McIlroy fails to take advantage of a bright start at Oakmont, shoots 74 in first round

Rory McIlroy made a couple early birdies at the U.S. Open.

Sports

Kodai Senga leaves with hamstring strain as Mets hang on for 4-3 win to sweep Nats

Sports

Australia leads South Africa by 218 runs after wickets tumble again on Day 2 of WTC final