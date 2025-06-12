Cards promote Granillo and Siani while sending Roycroft to Triple-A

MILWAUKEE — The St. Louis Cardinals called up right-handed reliever Andre Granillo and outfielder Michael Siani from Triple-A Memphis, optioned right-handed pitcher Chris Roycroft to Memphis and designated outfielder Ryan Vilade for assignment Thursday.
St. Louis made the moves before beginning a four-game series at Milwaukee.
The 25-year-old Granillo hasn't pitched in the majors before, but he has gone 4-0 with a 1.82 ERA and one save in 18 relief appearances with Memphis this season. Granillo has 46 strikeouts and eight walks in 29 2/3 innings.
He's 21-15 with a 3.74 ERA in 172 minor league appearances, all in relief.
Vilade, 26, went 1 for 13 in seven games with St. Louis this season. He hit .178 with a .208 on-base percentage, one homer and five RBIs in 17 games with the Detroit Tigers last year.
Siani, 25, hit .250 with a .294 on-base percentage in 18 games with St. Louis earlier this season. He also is hitting .263 with a .348 on-base percentage, five homers, 17 RBIs and eight steals in 33 games with Memphis.
Roycroft, who turns 28 on June 21, was 1-3 with a 6.92 ERA in 14 relief appearances with the Cardinals.
