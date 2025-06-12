Cardinals take 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals (36-32, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (36-33, third in the NL Central)
Milwaukee; Thursday, 7:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Sonny Gray (7-1, 3.35 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (0-0)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -131, Brewers +109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals, on a four-game losing streak, take on the Milwaukee Brewers.
Milwaukee is 36-33 overall and 20-14 at home. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.87 ERA, which ranks eighth in the NL.
St. Louis is 36-32 overall and 14-18 on the road. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .257, which ranks third in the NL.
Thursday's game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.