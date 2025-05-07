Wires

Cardinals process into St. Peter's Basilica for a final Mass before conclave to elect the next pope

Cardinals process into St. Peter's Basilica for a final Mass before conclave to elect the next pope.

The Associated Press
May 7, 2025 at 8:02AM

VATICAN CITY — Cardinals process into St. Peter's Basilica for a final Mass before conclave to elect the next pope.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Cardinals process into St. Peter's Basilica for a final Mass before conclave to elect the next pope

Cardinals process into St. Peter's Basilica for a final Mass before conclave to elect the next pope.

Wires

Fighter jet landing on USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier goes overboard, forcing pilots to eject, official tells AP

Wires

Pakistani official says Indian missile strike on Bahawalpur mosque killed 13, including women and children