ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals and Baltimore Orioles will have to wait a day to finish Tuesday night's game, which was suspended in the middle of the sixth inning tied at 1 after a 91-minute rain delay.

The game will resume at 12:15 p.m. EDT on Wednesday with the teams' regularly-scheduled matinee slated to start after the conclusion of the suspended game.

Lance Lynn allowed one unearned run on two hits and struck out five while pitching six innings for the first time since tossing seven innings on April 16 at Oakland.

''He did a really nice job," Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. ''He filled up the zone, fastball, cutter, sinker. He landed the curveball eight out of nine times, landed that pitch extremely well.''

Kyle Bradish allowed one run on four hits in five innings. He struck out six.

The Orioles capitalized on an error in the top of the fifth inning to tie the game at 1. Kyle Stowers reached base on a ball that bounced off Nolan Gorman's glove for an error and scored on Jorge Mateo's double to left field.

Masyn Winn extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a double down the right field line in the bottom of the fourth.

''He controls the barrel extremely well,'' Marmol said. ''Making that conscious decision to use the whole field and not try to go pull side has allowed him to do exactly that, just take what the game has given him, and he's done a really nice job. That's a tough at bat.''

Gorman hit an RBI double to center field that bounced off Mateo's glove on the warning track to give St. Louis a 1-0 lead in the second.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: RHP Keynan Middleton (right forearm flexor strain) is scheduled to pitch in consecutive games for Double-A Springfield on Wednesday or Thursday. The Cardinals could activate him from the injured list prior to Friday night's game against the Chicago Cubs.

UP NEXT

Cardinals RHP Kyle Gibson (3-2, 4.09 ERA) will face former teammate LHP John Means (2-0, 3.06 ERA) in his first start against the Orioles since departing as a free agent after the 2023 season Wednesday.

—

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb