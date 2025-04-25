Cardinals host the Brewers to begin 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (13-13, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (10-15, fourth in the NL Central)
St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Chad Patrick (1-1, 2.11 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (1-2, 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -129, Brewers +109; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday to begin a three-game series.
St. Louis has an 8-4 record in home games and a 10-15 record overall. The Cardinals have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .403.
Milwaukee is 13-13 overall and 4-9 on the road. The Brewers are 6-0 in games when they hit at least two home runs.
Friday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.