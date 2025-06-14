Cardinals enter matchup against the Brewers on losing streak

St. Louis Cardinals (36-34, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (38-33, second in the NL Central)
Milwaukee; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Andre Pallante (4-3, 4.75 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Brewers: Jose Quintana (4-1, 2.66 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -124, Cardinals +104; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to stop their six-game skid with a victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.
Milwaukee has a 38-33 record overall and a 22-14 record at home. The Brewers have gone 27-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.
St. Louis has a 36-34 record overall and a 14-20 record on the road. The Cardinals are 10th in the NL with 63 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.
Saturday's game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Brewers have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.