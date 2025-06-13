Cardinals enter matchup against the Brewers on losing streak

St. Louis Cardinals (36-33, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (37-33, second in the NL Central)
Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Erick Fedde (3-5, 3.54 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (5-4, 2.69 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -154, Cardinals +129; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals come into the matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers after losing five in a row.
Milwaukee has a 21-14 record at home and a 37-33 record overall. The Brewers have hit 63 total home runs to rank 10th in the NL.
St. Louis is 36-33 overall and 14-19 on the road. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .256, which ranks second in the NL.
Friday's game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.