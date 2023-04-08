Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Tap the bookmark to save this article.

St. Louis Cardinals (2-5) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (6-1)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (0-0); Brewers: Eric Lauer (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -141, Brewers +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals, on a four-game losing streak, take on the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee had an 86-76 record overall and a 46-35 record at home last season. The Brewers averaged 7.8 hits per game in the 2022 season with 3.0 extra base hits per game.

St. Louis went 93-69 overall and 40-41 on the road a season ago. The Cardinals slugged .420 as a team last season with 3.1 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (labrum), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Packy Naughton: day-to-day (undisclosed), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (thumb), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (back), Wilking Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (groin)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.