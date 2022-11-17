CHICAGO — Wesley Cardet Jr.'s 24 points helped Chicago State defeat Valparaiso 87-74 on Wednesday night.
Cardet shot 5 of 8 from the field and 12 for 12 from the line for the Cougars (2-2). Elijah Weaver was 4 of 10 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line to add 16 points. DeShawn Jean-Charles recorded 14 points and was 5 of 7 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line.
The Beacons (1-2) were led in scoring by Ben Krikke, who finished with 27 points. Valparaiso also got 15 points from Nick Edwards. Kobe King also had 11 points, six rebounds and two steals.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Lopez scores 29, Bucks deal Cavs 5th straight loss 113-98
Brook Lopez understands that playing alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to create plenty of open looks.
Sports
Ball State defeats Omaha 71-61
Jalen Windham scored 15 points as Ball State beat Omaha 71-61 on Wednesday night.
Gophers
How Fleck, other recent Gophers coaches fared vs. the Hawkeyes
Floyd of Rosedale has lived in Iowa for the past seven years.
Sports
Sasser scores 20, No. 3 Houston beats Texas Southern 83-48
Marcus Sasser scored 20 points and Jarace Walker added 19 to help No. 3 Houston rout Texas Southern 83-48 on Wednesday night.
Sports
Celtics claim 8th straight win, beat Hawks 126-101
The Boston Celtics were missing two key members of their rotation.