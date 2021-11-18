BALTIMORE — Kyle Cardaci had 19 points off the bench to lift Coppin State to a 71-49 win over Loyola (Md.) on Wednesday night.
Tyree Corbett had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Coppin State (1-5). Reggie James added 10 points. Jesse Zarzuela had six assists.
Cam Spencer had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Greyhounds (1-4). Milos Ilic added 11 points. Alonso Faure had nine rebounds.
