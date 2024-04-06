TEMPE, Ariz. — Michael Carcone scored twice in Arizona's six-goal third period, and the Coyotes rallied from three goals down to beat the Vegas Golden Knights 7-4 on Friday night.

Josh Doan, Nick Bjugstad and Carcone scored in a 67-second span midway through the third to tie it 4-4 before Carcone's deflection off Zach Whitecloud's stick put the Coyotes ahead with 5:13 remaining.

Josh Brown and Logan Cooley scored in the final four minutes as the Coyotes stopped the Golden Knights' seven-game point streak (6-0-1). Cooley scored into an empty net. Alex Kerfoot also scored for Arizona, and Karel Vejmelka had 20 saves.

Clayton Keller had two assists to extend his points streak to 10 games, the longest active streak in the league.

William Karlsson, Jack Eichel, Anthony Mantha and Chandler Stephenson scored in the second period as the Golden Knights had a 4-1 lead with 13 minutes remaining. Logan Thompson finished with 25 saves.

The Knights lost a chance to move into sole possession of third place in the Pacific Division in the tight Western Conference playoff race. Vegas is tied with Nashville with 92 points — one ahead of Los Angeles — as the teams jockey for playoff position. All three have six games remaining, none against each other.

Nashville is fourth in the Central Division and the Kings are fourth in the Pacific. The top three teams in each division automatically qualify for the playoffs, and the top two remaining point-getters earn the final two West playoff spots.

Kerfoot got Arizona on the scoreboard first at 6:17 of the second period when his wrist shot from the far left side of the left circle near the side boards hit Thompson's blocker and bounced in.

After taking only three shots in the first period, the Golden Knights came alive with a four-goal second period.

Eichel tied it at 7:39 when he knocked in a rebound of a shot by Brayden McNabb that Vejmelka stopped with his chest but could not control.

Karlsson made it 2-1 with 8:52 remaining when he scored on a wrist shot from the slot after taking drop pass from Brendan Brisson.

Mantha scored three minutes later for a 3-1 lead when he found an open side on a 3-on-2 break after taking a pass from Karlsson.

Stephenson's goal in the final two minutes capped the Golden Knight's big period.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: at Vancouver on Monday.

Coyotes: At San Jose on Sunday.

