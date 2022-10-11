ALLENTOWN, Pa. — An apparent carbon monoxide leak at a Pennsylvania day care center sent about two dozen children to the hospital early Tuesday, but none of the injuries were considered serious, authorities said.
Emergency responders went to the Happy Smiles Learning Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on reports of an unconscious child. The building was evacuated after air quality detectors worn by firefighters were triggered.
The 25 children were being evaluated at the hospital, and all were listed as stable, authorities said. Eight staffers were also in the building.
The cause of the leak is under investigation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Demand soars for kids' books addressing violence, trauma
As the new school year swings into gear, some students carry heavier worries than keeping up with homework: Demand has been growing steadily for children's books that address traumatic events such as school shootings.
Business
US, global stocks fall after IMF cuts economic forecast
Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as global fears about a looming recession were stoked by dour forecast from the International Monetary Fund.
Nation
Ada Fisher, influential Black Republican in NC, dies at 74
Dr. Ada Fisher, a retired physician who was one of North Carolina's members on the Republican National Committee for over a decade, has died at age 74, a funeral home said Tuesday.
Business
Labor proposal could upend rules for gig workers, companies
The U.S. Department of Labor has published a new proposal on how workers should be classified saying that thousands of people have been incorrectly labeled as contractors rather than employees, potentially curtailing access to benefits and protections they rightfully deserve.
Politics
Judge dismisses GOP lawsuit over Milwaukee records
An open records lawsuit filed against Milwaukee officials by the Republican Party of Wisconsin has been dismissed after the party said it received what it had requested.