Caraway has HR, 4 RBIs to help Oregon St. beat USC 14-1, stay alive at Corvallis Regional

Oregon State starter Wyatt Queen gave up back-to-back singles to lead off the fifth, walked Ethan Hedges to load the bases and struck out Bryce Grudzielanek before Kellan Oakes came on and struck out Adrian Lopez looking and then got Abbrie Covarrubias swinging to end the threat. Oakes (3-0) had four strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings before before Zach Kmatz struck out seven across three scoreless innings for his first save of the season.