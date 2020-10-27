Two men from Waite Park, Minn., were killed in a crash involving a semitrailer truck in southwestern Minnesota.

The deaths of Hussein Noor, 30, and Abdiqadar Abdi, 25, pushed Minnesota’s traffic deaths for the year to 316. There were 298 at the same date last year, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

Noor was driving south on Cottonwood County Road 5 about 9:48 a.m. when his 2014 Ford Focus collided with a semitrailer truck heading east on Hwy. 62 in the intersection west of Windom, the State Patrol said.

Noor and his passenger, Abdi, were pronounced dead at the scene. Both were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.

The truck driver, identified as Logan Like, 25, of Slayton, Minn., was not seriously hurt. He was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

Alcohol did not appear to have been a factor in the crash, the patrol said.