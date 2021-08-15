MINNEAPOLIS — A car-to-car shooting has led to Minneapolis' 62nd homicide of the year.
The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported police received multiple calls of shots fired near the Lyndale neighborhood in south-central Minneapolis around 2 a.m. Sunday.
First responders found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene. Investigators believe occupants of two vehicles were shooting at each other. The victim was inside one of the vehicles when he was hit. His name has not been released.
The other vehicle fled the scene.
