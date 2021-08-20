Q: I'm nearing the age of retirement from public school teaching. I've never had, wanted or could afford a new vehicle, but on a teacher's salary, I took pride in "making do" with what I could afford. But I'm thinking that maybe it's time to go out with a bang and buy a brand-new car or small truck for my retirement.

Here's my question: What is the most no-frills, no-extra-options-to-jack-up-the-base-price small truck on the market?

In my perfect world, I would like to buy a small, four-cylinder truck with no radio/CD player, no power windows, no power seats, no power-adjusted side mirrors, no GPS navigational system talking to me, no seat warmer and as few other computer gizmos as possible.

I wouldn't care if it didn't have A/C. I would like it to have manual five-speed transmission. Does my ideal vehicle exist?

A: Yes, it does. It's an '86 Toyota HiLux pickup truck.

You're asking the impossible these days. While it's possible to get a stripped-down Ford Ranger (or soon, the even-smaller Ford Maverick), I don't know if you can even get one without power windows these days. And while there are very few vehicles that come with a CD player, I doubt that you can find one without a radio. In fact, most come with touch screens and Bluetooth. Oh, the humanity!

The other stuff, you can avoid. GPS, power seats, power mirrors, seat warmers ... those all are options on lower-priced vehicles. But even the most basic car or truck you buy is going to have 30 or more microprocessors to handle everything from the lights to safety systems to engine and transmission management.

That's led to great improvements. Cars are far more reliable than ever. And the safety advances from computers alone have been nearly miraculous. That's probably the best reason we can give you to "go out with a bang" and get a new car: So you won't "go out with a bang"!

Rattle a new problem

Q: I'm driving a 2018 Ford F150 with a 3.5L EcoBoost engine. About six months ago, at around 25,000 miles, it developed a cold-start rattle.

What's causing that, and what might be the long-term effect? Any advice will be greatly appreciated.

A: It sounds like one or more of your variable cam timers is faulty. Your engine has a technology called "variable valve timing." By varying the timing of the opening and closing of the valves, the computer can either increase power or maximize fuel economy, depending on how hard you're accelerating. It's a great feature, and it's usually extremely reliable. Except in your case.

The timing of the valves is controlled by little devices called variable cam timers (VCTs). If the engine oil level gets low, or if the oil is really dirty, those VCTs can get noisy. Assuming your oil isn't old or dirty — you've got only 25,000 miles on this truck — my guess is that one or more of those VCTs is defective.

In fact, Ford issued a Technical Service Bulletin to its dealers to alert them to this problem on the 3.5L EcoBoost engine and advise the service departments on how to fix it.

I'm assuming you're still under warranty, or you have a repair order complaining about this problem to your dealer while you were under warranty. That's good, because it's a 10-hour job, plus parts.

If your dealer says the VCTs aren't the likely problem, point them to TSB 20-2315.

Contact Car Talk via e-mail by visiting cartalk.com.