A car crashed into a northeast Minneapolis apartment building Monday morning sparking a fire that forced residents to be evacuated from the building.

Crews encountered heavy fire on the outside of the five-story building at 80 NE. Broadway Street when they arrived at the scene shortly after 5 a.m., said Minneapolis Fire Department spokeswoman Melanie Rucker.

The vehicle burst into flames after striking a gas meter on the outside of the building. The fire was fed from gas coming from the broken meter, Rucker said.

Firefighters did not find anybody in the vehicle, Rucker said.

Crews were able to find gas shut off in the building's garage and turned it off, Rucker said.

The fire was contained to the outside and not interior damage other than smoke was reported, Rucker said.

Residents were evacuated and a Metro Transit bus was brought in to provide a place for them to shelter, Rucker said.

No residents were injured. Crews were able to put out the fire and residents were allowed to return to their units after they were cleared of gas and smoke, Rucker said.

