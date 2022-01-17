PASADENA, Calif. — Three people died after the car they were in plunged off an elevated section of a highway near Los Angeles and landed on the street below, authorities said.
The single-vehicle crash on Interstate 210 happened at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in Pasadena, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Two people in the car died at the scene and the third died at a hospital, KABC-TV reported.
The cause is under investigation.
